Tara Reade
Published

Secretary of Senate says cannot comply with Biden request to release records on purported Reade complaint

Chad Pergram
By Chad Pergram, Tyler Olson | Fox News
DNC chair defends Biden, says sexual assault allegations would have surfaced during vice presidential vettingVideo

DNC chair defends Biden, says sexual assault allegations would have surfaced during vice presidential vetting

DNC Chair Tom Perez is defending presumptive nominee Joe Biden as rumor surface that prominent Democrats are growing nervous about the party's choice for 2020; Jason Chaffetz reacts.

The secretary of the Senate on Monday said her office cannot comply with a request by Democratic presidential nominee  Joe Biden to order a search for a purported complaint made by the woman accusing him of sexual assault when he was a senator.

In a statement, Julie Adams said their legal counsel has reviewed the relevant statute governing such records and advised that “the Secretary has no discretion to disclose any such information as requested in Vice President Biden’s letter of May 1.”

The statement cited the law’s confidentiality requirements and past Senate guidance.

This comes after Biden on Friday called on the secretary to essentially resolve confusion over where personnel complaints from the 1990s would be held, after demanding hours earlier that any complaint from former staffer Tara Reade be located and released.

Biden has denied her allegation.

