Vietnamese vet running for Congress rips Biden for 'demonizing' GOP: 'Calling me the same name' as terrorists

A Vietnamese refugee who's seeking to represent Virginia's 10th congressional district, called out President Biden Monday for his criticism of Republicans, slamming him for "demonizing" voters who don't share the same political views.

Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why he found the president's scrutiny to be offensive.

"This is a President of the United States, who started by demonizing people who don't agree with him and calling us extremists or calling us a threat to democracy," Cao told co-host Bill Hemmer.

"I came here as refugee. I fought for our country in many battles and many wars, and they're calling me the same name they would call a terrorist."

"My opponent… doubles down on that, and that's what she's sending out on her mail is that Hung's an extremist because I believe in the Constitution and believe in God," he continued.

Cao hopes to unseat incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) in November, as the race remains one to watch. Fox News Power Rankings indicated the seat is likely Democrat, but still one to keep an eye on.

He said he decided to run when he witnessed what critics called the "chaotic" withdrawal from Afghanistan last year that ended America's longest war.

"Just watching Kabul fall last year just broke my heart watching mothers hand babies to Marines," Cao said. "Just very reminiscent of what happened in Vietnam, and so that's what really prompted me to run for office. But again, the economy is in shambles and this administration keeps doubling down on bad policy."

Biden won the 10th district overwhelmingly in the 2020 election, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin only lost by a slim margin in November 2021, signaling there may be room for Cao to gain traction.

Cao, who served 25 years in the Navy, cited the economy and education as top issues for voters as inflation and parental rights in the classroom remain hot topics before voters head to the ballot box.

"Our parents taught us at a very young age that they can take your money, they can take your position in life, but they can never take away the knowledge in your head," Cao said. "And that's why education was so important for us, and that's why we're we're pushing education to make sure that it gets back to the basics of… science, technology, engineering, arts and math."