Biden's Afghanistan disaster leaves veterans wondering if sacrifice was worth it

Abbey Gate, the main entrance for the NATO base at Hamid-Karzai International Airport (HKIA), was an entrance of sharp turns and checkpoints to prevent a vehicle from ramming through the checkpoint at high speed. My team and I trained security forces at HKIA for Abbey Gate’s biggest and most dangerous vulnerability in December 2020: an improvised explosive device (IED).

The 11 nations that occupied the base had never worked together in this way, and what I observed as the immediate barrier to the exercise, besides the language barrier, was pride. My first job was to break down that barrier. Humility and an unwavering sense of purpose drove us toward success in the face of logistical and cultural differences. Later, as the wheels withdrew into the belly of the plane, I watched the mountains grow smaller with a sense of relief and pride.

Six short months after I departed HKIA, I watched in horror as 13 Marines, soldiers, and one sailor died from the exact scenario we had rehearsed at Abbey Gate. The following weeks were equally agonizing to watch as desperate Afghans, once loyal allies, were abandoned by President Joe Biden and left to fend for themselves by the Taliban. Biden and his State Department gave validity to a gang of thugs who decisively began a new reign of terror for Afghans — especially Afghan women and girls. A pregnant police officer executed in front of her family. Nine-year-old girls married to old men. Translators and their families forced into hiding. The list of atrocities goes on.

What was it all for? Twenty years of fighting with 2,448 American lives lost, 20,752 wounded and 22 suicides per day from our veterans. By abandoning our mission over night, we only strengthened the Taliban and made them a military contender with $83 billion in American tax-payer equipment and training which included 208 airplanes and helicopters, 75,898 armored or tactical vehicles, and 599,960 firearms. While the current administration lashes out at the Second Amendment, they unapologetically armed our enemies.

General Austin "Scotty" Miller had a plan to leave a small stabilization force to support the Afghan National Defense Force (ANDSF) acting only when necessary to allow ANDSF to stand on their own. The Biden administration neither approved nor disapproved of the plan. Instead, their deafening silence, whether purposeful or from mere incompetence, caused chaos and uncertainty leading to the fateful day in August 2021 when brave servicemembers lost their lives and America lost credibility.

The last warrior I buried from Afghanistan was a recently retired Green Beret who worked for me as a contractor. He died doing what he loved alongside his fellow Special Forces brothers. Why did he, and so many others, have to die if getting out meant undoing 20 years’ worth of sacrifice? Shortly after the fall of Kabul I retired after serving 25 years in Navy Special Operations. But my fight wasn’t over.

I still cannot answer the question of what it was all for. I lost so many friends there; friends with whom I will never grow old with and friends who will never see their children grow up. I am reminded of the harsh price of war as I drive by Arlington National Cemetery or when I walk past a fellow wounded warrior at Walter Reid. I will never get back the years I lost with my own wife and children.

But even after it all, I stand in pride of our service, having stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation’s most amazing men and women. I strive to keep my word to Nathan, the son of a fallen hero and a friend, to one day hold responsible the banks and people responsible for taking his father away from him. While many of our elected leaders have forgotten their oath of office, we, America’s veterans, are coming to Congress to restore America’s honor. We will keep the promises so many have exchanged for politics