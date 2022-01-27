Venezuelan national on FBI's terror watchlist released into Michigan after crossing border: LeDuff

Michigan investigative journalist Charlie LeDuff told Fox News on Thursday that a Lebanese-born Venezuelan national listed on the FBI's terror watchlist was released into the United States after crossing the border illegally.

According to LeDuff's reporting for Deadline Detroit, Issam Bazzi, who was caught near the Rio Grande River in Texas last November, was released on his own recognizance ahead of his March asylum hearing in Detroit. Bazzi reportedly traveled to the U.S. illegally with his wife and daughter, said LeDuff.

Bazzi got "word that the Biden administration has given asylum to Venezuelans. He, his daughter, and his wife fly to Monterrey, Mexico, hire a smuggler, get rafted over into Brownsville, Texas, wants asylum," LeDuff explained on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"He is not only on the terror watch list. The hit comes back high derogatory information affiliated with an unspecified group. Classified information," said LeDuff.

Despite this, Bazzi was reportedly released into the U.S. because his weight deemed him at high risk for COVID, the journalist told Tucker Carlson.

"The important thing here is that we all wondered, who got in? Did terrorists get in? We now know that the government has a known terrorist that they let go. Why? Because he’s a high COVID risk. Why? Because he is overweight. So now in my community we get this guy. Nobody I know in the federal government probably nobody you know has ever heard about letting somebody high up on the terror watch list into the interior of this country. It is ridiculous," LeDuff said.

CBP DELETES PRESS RELEASE OUTLINING ARREST OF YEMENI BORDER CROSSERS ON TERROR WATCH LIST

The FBI reportedly interrogated Bazzi and opposed his release. Local ICE agents deemed him a "flight risk."

"But in the great wisdom of Washington, this is the new normal," LeDuff said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have arrested two other men on the FBI's terrorism watchlist last year as they tried to cross the southern U.S. border, the agency said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The men, ages 33 and 26, were from Yemen, and were apprehended in the El Centro, California, sector.