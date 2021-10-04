Ousted Biden Border Patrol chief says terrorists attempting to enter US through border

Rodney Scott, who retired in June after 30 years in Border Patrol when the Biden administration f orced him out, sat down with "Special Report" host Bret Baier for a two-part interview that will air on Tuesday, October 6th and Wednesday, October 7th on the Fox News Channel.

"We have terrorist threats we can’t get into in this type of a forum but they are real," Scott said in a preview released on "Special Report" Monday.

"They exist, and they want to come across that border. Statistically, it always includes rapists, murderers, potential terrorists every single year if you look at CBP's statistics publicly available. Those all exist in who we actually catch," he added. "To think there is not just as bad or worse people in those getting away would be naive."

Scott said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas' claim that the border threat is the same of the previous administration's is "just not true."

"While many of the political appointees assigned currently literally just lack the knowledge and expertise that they could make a statement like that and believe that it was true." Scott said. "He is a very smart guy, He has got a lot of experience in Homeland Security. He knows what he’s doing. He knows the impacts. I have sat in a room and heard some of the comments he made. He knows what’s going on. And he knows that the border is not as secure today as it was on January 19th."