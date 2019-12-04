Varney: Trump is 'negotiator in chief' at NATO, world leaders are 'feeling the heat'

"This is a hardline president. He does not back off. And our competitors, rivals and plain enemies are feeling the heat," Fox Business host Stuart Varney said on Tuesday.

Varney credited Trump's ability to challenge his counterparts at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 70th-anniversary meeting as the president fired back on Wednesday after a video surfaced apparently showing some of the world's top leaders laughing at Trump behind his back during the summit.

TRUMP HITS BACK AFTER TRUDEAU APPEARS TO MOCK HIM IN NATO SUMMIT VIDEO

"Watch out Europe, Trump's in town. Be careful China, you're negotiating with Trump. Watch out, Iran, Trump's in power on all fronts," Varney warned on Fox Nation's "My Take."

World leaders gathered in the United Kingdom for the annual NATO summit, where those representing the 29 NATO member states met for talks over defense spending, trade and climate policy, among other issues.

Breaking down Trump's performance following up to the event, Varney issued strong warnings to Iran, Europe, Germany, and China -- and reiterated his praise for the "negotiator in chief."

"Iran's economy is collapsing. The people are in revolt. Hundreds of unarmed protesters have been shot dead in the street.... Now Trump pushed the Iranians to the brink. For 40 years, the Islamic Republic has been killing Americans and now they're killing each other and they are bankrupt," he said. "Trump is winning this one."

"Europe," Varney continued, "well, they don't know what to make of Mr. Trump. He arrived in London Monday night and this morning promptly laid down the law. Emmanuel Macron has proposed a digital tax, which would be paid largely by our dominant technology companies. If they go through with it, Mr. Trump will slap a 100 percent tariff on French cheese, wine, handbags and champagne," Varney explained.

"Germany," the Fox Business host pressed on. "President Trump complained loudly about their defense spending a measly 1 percent of GDP compared to 4 percent for America. They, 'have to shape up or things are going to get very tough,'" he said, quoting Trump during a press conference before the event.

"On China, the president said he had no deadline for a trade deal," Varney explained. "In some ways, maybe it's best to wait till after the next election. That's the negotiator in chief. He can wait. It's China that's in trouble yet again," he said.

While Trump plays hardball with world leaders overseas, Democrats in Congress forged ahead with their impeachment investigation, moving the inquiry to the House Judiciary Committee for its first public hearing Wednesday.

HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HEARING: LIVE UPDATES

Despite their best efforts, Varney said Trump's success at the NATO conferences leave the Democrats "out in the cold while Trump lays down the law to Europe, China, Iran, and others."

"He's putting America first," Varney concluded. "What a concept."

To see Stuart Varney's full remarks on "My Take", and for more episodes of his daily commentary, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF FOX NATION -- FOR A LIMITED TIME, SIGN UP AND GET 35% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: CELEBRATE

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.