House Judiciary Committee hearing on Trump impeachment: live updates
The Trump impeachment inquiry moves to the House Judiciary Committee for its first public hearing on Wednesday.
The witnesses are:
Noah Feldman: Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law and Director, Julius-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law, Harvard Law School
Pamela S. Karlan: Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, Stanford Law School
Michael Gerhardt: Burton Craige Distinguished Professor Jurisprudence, The University of North Carolina School of Law
Jonathan Turley: J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law, The George Washington University Law School
Follow below for live updates. Mobile users click here.