House Judiciary Committee hearing on Trump impeachment: live updates

The Trump impeachment inquiry moves to the House Judiciary Committee for its first public hearing on Wednesday.

The witnesses are:

Noah Feldman: Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law and Director, Julius-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law, Harvard Law School

Pamela S. Karlan: Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, Stanford Law School

Michael Gerhardt: Burton Craige Distinguished Professor Jurisprudence, The University of North Carolina School of Law

Jonathan Turley: J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law, The George Washington University Law School

Follow below for live updates. Mobile users click here.