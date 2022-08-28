Expand / Collapse search
Vance rips Democratic opponent over flip-flopping record, relays optimism about midterm race: 'In a good spot'

Republican Senate candidate called challenger a 'rubber stamp' for President Biden

Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance assesses his chances of winning Ohio's senate race against Democratic challenger Rep. Tim Ryan.

Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance ripped his Democratic challenger Rep. Tim Ryan on "Sunday Morning Futures," accusing him of flip-flopping on key issues and acting as a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden. 

OHIO SENATE SHOWDOWN: REPUBLICAN JD VANCE HAS SLIGHT EDGE OVER DEMOCRATIC REP. TIM RYAN

JD VANCE: I think we're in a really good spot here at Ohio. The problem that my Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan, has is that he tries to be one thing on his TV commercials, but his voting record and his public statements just don't back it up. On one hand, he criticizes mildly Joe Biden's debt forgiveness plan for college students. On the other hand, he voted for the exact same thing two years ago. You can't just flip-flop on every position that you've held over the last two years and expect people to take you seriously. I think we're in a good spot against Tim Ryan. We've got a lot of work to do, and I think we have to make sure that Ohio voters actually get out there and vote because, if they don't, we're going to put a guy who's supported Defund the Police and supported these inflationary policies into the Senate from Ohio, and we deserve to have a good senator from Ohio, not a rubber stamp for Joe Biden.

