Marco Rubio calls President Biden's student loan handout 'illegal'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., shared three problems he has with President Biden's student loan handout on Saturday's "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

MARCO RUBIO: I think the student loan thing in America is a big problem and it's broken and needs to be fixed and needs to be reformed, and I have bipartisan ideas I've been pushing for years to do this. This plan doesn't reform the system. It doesn't change anything moving forward. There'll be people taking out loans right now that will owe them in the future that won't be covered by this, oftentimes for a degree that won't lead to a job.

Number two: This is illegal. The president doesn't have the authority to do this. He's not an emperor. He can't just with the stroke of a pen cancel $300-$400 billion worth of student loans. Number three: It's unfair. Eighty-five percent of the people in this country do not have a student loan. They either had one and paid it or they don't have one, and that 85% is gonna pay for the 15% who got a tangible benefit. It may be too expensive. Maybe they're paying too high on interest, maybe they borrowed too much, but they got a tangible benefit from that. And so now, what you have is people that actually paid off their loans that feel like suckers, people that worked their way through school — not have loans — who feel like suckers, and people who never went to college and are out there working hard trying to make ends meet.

