Uvalde, Texas school shooting: Allen West calls for veterans to protect US schools

Two adults and 19 children killed in Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Lt. Col. West: We need veterans protecting schools

Former Florida Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West discusses the need for additional security at schools.

Lt. Col. Allen West said it's time for America to do a better job of protecting children at school following the mass shooting of 19 children and 2 adults in Uvalde, Texas. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, West suggested reaching out to veterans to provide security to the most vulnerable in the country.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES 19 CHILDREN, 3 ADULTS, INCLUDING SHOOTER DEAD

ALLEN WEST: One of the things that I think we have to start asking ourselves is why do you see sporting venues or entertainment venues or a place like the Academy Awards, they're more secure than our schools. We have got to do better at protecting those that are most vulnerable in our society and in our communities, and that's at our schools. 

And so I would hope that we start looking at ways that we can better secure our schools. And as a 22-year veteran of the United States Army, let's get out there and look for veterans who would be more than happy and honored to provide safety and security for the least of those amongst us, which is our children.

