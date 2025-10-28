Expand / Collapse search
USDA chief warns 'we're right at the cliff' as 40 million Americans brace for food stamp cutoff

Agriculture secretary blames Democrats for refusing to reopen government as SNAP funding runs out Saturday

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Agriculture secretary warns SNAP benefits could run out amid government shutdown Video

Agriculture secretary warns SNAP benefits could run out amid government shutdown

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins joins ‘America Reports’ to explain how the USDA is expected to run out of funding for SNAP benefits if the shutdown continues.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is warning that millions of Americans could lose food stamp benefits starting Nov. 1 because of the ongoing government shutdown.

She blamed Democrats for refusing to vote on measures to reopen the government and restore SNAP funding, saying the USDA is running out of money to keep millions of Americans fed.

"We are right at the cliff. And I’ve been warning about this for almost a month now, that we have enough money to get us through the end of October. But after that, the government has to reopen," Rollins said Tuesday on "America Reports."

SOCIAL SECURITY, AIRPORTS, FOOD STAMPS: HOW ARE YOU AFFECTED DURING A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?

The government shutdown has entered its fourth week amid a standoff over healthcare. Democrats say they won’t agree to reopen the government unless a bill includes an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, set to expire in 2025.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins speaks alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins speaks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on August 15. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

They argue that failing to act before open enrollment in November could drive up premiums for millions of Americans, while Republicans say they won’t negotiate until the government is reopened.

"Hunger doesn’t have a political party. Poverty doesn’t distinguish between Republican or Democrat or blue or red states. It’s real," said Rollins.

Democrats have asked the Trump administration to use the federal government’s SNAP contingency funds, but USDA has argued they aren’t legally allowed to use those funds in this situation.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on the tenth day of the federal government shutdown on Oct. 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP ADMIN WARNS 42 MILLION AMERICANS COULD LOSE FOOD STAMPS AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

House Speaker Mike Johnson agreed, saying legal analysis he’s seen says the funds must have previously been appropriated for this use. That means SNAP funding may run out on Saturday.

A USDA memo obtained by Fox News Digital estimates 42 million people could lose their SNAP benefits starting in November.

Rollins accused Democrats of using "poor, vulnerable people for leverage" in their fight over healthcare.

"The Democrats continue to vote over and over and over again to keep this government closed," said Rollins.

"It is stunning to me. I don't understand what they're thinking."

SNAP benefits, federal paychecks on the line after latest shutdown vote fails Video

