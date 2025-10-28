USDA chief warns 'we're right at the cliff' as 40 million Americans brace for food stamp cutoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is warning that millions of Americans could lose food stamp benefits starting Nov. 1 because of the ongoing government shutdown.

She blamed Democrats for refusing to vote on measures to reopen the government and restore SNAP funding, saying the USDA is running out of money to keep millions of Americans fed.

"We are right at the cliff. And I’ve been warning about this for almost a month now, that we have enough money to get us through the end of October. But after that, the government has to reopen," Rollins said Tuesday on "America Reports."

The government shutdown has entered its fourth week amid a standoff over healthcare. Democrats say they won’t agree to reopen the government unless a bill includes an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, set to expire in 2025.

They argue that failing to act before open enrollment in November could drive up premiums for millions of Americans, while Republicans say they won’t negotiate until the government is reopened.

"Hunger doesn’t have a political party. Poverty doesn’t distinguish between Republican or Democrat or blue or red states. It’s real," said Rollins.

Democrats have asked the Trump administration to use the federal government’s SNAP contingency funds, but USDA has argued they aren’t legally allowed to use those funds in this situation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson agreed, saying legal analysis he’s seen says the funds must have previously been appropriated for this use. That means SNAP funding may run out on Saturday.

A USDA memo obtained by Fox News Digital estimates 42 million people could lose their SNAP benefits starting in November.

Rollins accused Democrats of using "poor, vulnerable people for leverage" in their fight over healthcare.

"The Democrats continue to vote over and over and over again to keep this government closed," said Rollins.

"It is stunning to me. I don't understand what they're thinking."