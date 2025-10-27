Trump admin warns 42 million Americans could lose food stamps as shutdown drags on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is warning that millions of Americans could lose out on federal food benefits within days if Democrats do not accept Republicans' plan to end the government shutdown.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it does not have the ability to independently reshuffle funds into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, according to a recent memo obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Due to Congressional Democrats’ refusal to pass a clean continuing resolution (CR), approximately 42 million individuals will not receive their SNAP benefits come November 1st," the memo said.

"This jeopardizes all SNAP recipients in November, including those that have applied for benefits in the last half of October, and furloughed Federal employees who will not receive their combined October/November benefits."

Democrats had been pressing the Trump administration to use the federal government's SNAP contingency fund, which they said contains about $5 billion, to cover at least some of the shortfall.

It takes about $8 to $9 billion per month to cover all SNAP benefits.

But the USDA argued that the emergency funding was not "legally available" for use.

"SNAP contingency funds are only available to supplement regular monthly benefits when amounts have been appropriated for, but are insufficient to cover, benefits. The contingency fund is not available to support [fiscal year (FY) 2026] regular benefits, because the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exists," the memo said.

"Instead, the contingency fund is a source of funds for contingencies, such as the Disaster SNAP program, which provides food purchasing benefits for individuals in disaster areas, including natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, that can come on quickly and without notice."

The department also argued that shuffling existing funds from other areas would harm Americans who rely on those programs.

"Transfers from other sources would pull away funding for school meals and infant formula," the memo said. "This Administration will not allow Democrats to jeopardize funding for school meals and infant formula in order to prolong their shutdown."

USDA emphasized its point with an announcement on its website seen Monday morning that said, "Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)."

"Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 1. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance," the department said.

A letter signed by nearly all House Democrats sent to the USDA on Friday said the SNAP contingency fund was available "precisely for this reason."

"We urge USDA to use these funds for November SNAP benefits and issue clear guidance to states on how to navigate benefit issuance. Additionally, while the contingency reserve will not cover November benefits in full, we urge USDA to use its statutory transfer authority or any other legal authority at its disposal to supplement these dollars and fully fund November benefits," they wrote.

Democrats have said they would not accept any federal funding bill that does not also include an extension of Obamacare subsidies that were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic — but which are set to expire at the end of this year.

Republicans' plan, a short-term extension of FY2025 federal funding called a continuing resolution (CR), passed the House on Sept. 19 but has since stalled in the Senate.