Trump 'agreed' on shutting down USAID, Elon Musk says

Elon Musk, who is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort, said during an X spaces conversation that President Donald Trump agreed that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) should be shut down.

Musk indicated that unlike an apple contaminated by a worm, the agency is "a bowl of worms."

"There is no apple," he said. "It's beyond repair."

MUSK'S DOGE TAKES AIM AT ‘VIPER’S NEST' FEDERAL AGENCY WITH GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

Musk noted that the more he's gotten to know Trump, the more he likes the president.

"Frankly, I love the guy. He's great," the business tycoon said of the president.