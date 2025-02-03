Expand / Collapse search
Trump 'agreed' on shutting down USAID, Elon Musk says

Elon Musk said the agency is 'beyond repair'

Alex Nitzberg
Elon Musk, who is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort, said during an X spaces conversation that President Donald Trump agreed that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) should be shut down.

Musk indicated that unlike an apple contaminated by a worm, the agency is "a bowl of worms."

"There is no apple," he said. "It's beyond repair."

MUSK'S DOGE TAKES AIM AT ‘VIPER’S NEST' FEDERAL AGENCY WITH GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

Elon Musk and Trump

President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Musk noted that the more he's gotten to know Trump, the more he likes the president.

"Frankly, I love the guy. He's great," the business tycoon said of the president.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

