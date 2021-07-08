Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Chicago student calls out Mayor Lightfoot's 'blatant lie' about crime following classmate's death

20-year-old Max Lewis killed by stray bullet while riding train

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
U. of Chicago student slams Mayor Lightfoot for ‘blatant lie’ on violent crime Video

U. of Chicago student slams Mayor Lightfoot for ‘blatant lie’ on violent crime

Audrey Unverferth calls out Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for claiming that crime in the city is on the decline

A University of Chicago student called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday for her "blatant lie" regarding violent crime in the city just days after a fellow classmate was shot and killed by a stray bullet while commuting home from an internship.

"Lori Lightfoot had the nerve recently to say that crime in Chicago is on the decline—that’s a blatant lie," said Audrey Unverferth during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

President Biden met with Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday, in the wake of an extremely violent holiday weekend in the nation’s third most populous city.

CHICAGO UNIVERSITY STUDENT DIES AFTER HIT BY STRAY BULLET WHILE RIDING TRAIN HOME FROM INTERNSHIP

Unverferth characterized the meeting as an opportunity for a photo-op and an example of more "empty platitudes" from the Chicago mayor. 

"I don’t have confidence in Lightfoot anymore," she said. 

Max Lewis, 20, was commuting on the city's Green Line during rush hour on July 1 from his internship at an investment firm in downtown Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. While sitting inside the train, a bullet pierced the window and struck the back of his neck at the 51st Street/Washington Park Station, the Chicago Police Department said.

U. of Chicago student on peer who was killed by stray bullet: ‘Viciously and senselessly gunned down’ Video

He died Sunday morning after being taken off life support.

Despite not knowing Lewis personally, Unverferth said all her fellow classmates were "devastated" by his "senseless" death. 

In an op-ed from The Federalist Unverferth said this: "I’ve ridden the CTA countless times. When my friends and I board the train, we shouldn’t fear that we’ll be murdered by stray bullets. When we sit down on the bus, we shouldn’t worry that we’ll be knifed to death."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lightfoot campaigned for mayor as a public safety expert and on Tuesday vowed that "we are doing absolutely everything that we can to stem the violence." 

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Edmund DeMarche, and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.