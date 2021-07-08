Chicago student calls out Mayor Lightfoot's 'blatant lie' about crime following classmate's death

A University of Chicago student called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday for her "blatant lie" regarding violent crime in the city just days after a fellow classmate was shot and killed by a stray bullet while commuting home from an internship.

"Lori Lightfoot had the nerve recently to say that crime in Chicago is on the decline—that’s a blatant lie," said Audrey Unverferth during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

President Biden met with Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday, in the wake of an extremely violent holiday weekend in the nation’s third most populous city.

Unverferth characterized the meeting as an opportunity for a photo-op and an example of more "empty platitudes" from the Chicago mayor.

"I don’t have confidence in Lightfoot anymore," she said.

Max Lewis, 20, was commuting on the city's Green Line during rush hour on July 1 from his internship at an investment firm in downtown Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. While sitting inside the train, a bullet pierced the window and struck the back of his neck at the 51st Street/Washington Park Station, the Chicago Police Department said.

He died Sunday morning after being taken off life support.

Despite not knowing Lewis personally, Unverferth said all her fellow classmates were "devastated" by his "senseless" death.

In an op-ed from The Federalist Unverferth said this: "I’ve ridden the CTA countless times. When my friends and I board the train, we shouldn’t fear that we’ll be murdered by stray bullets. When we sit down on the bus, we shouldn’t worry that we’ll be knifed to death."

Lightfoot campaigned for mayor as a public safety expert and on Tuesday vowed that "we are doing absolutely everything that we can to stem the violence."

