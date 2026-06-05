YouTuber Amir Odom challenges Black Americans to reject victimhood and reclaim their future

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Popular YouTube content creator Amir Odom is speaking out about the challenges facing young Black Americans, arguing that a culture of victimhood is at the root of what he sees as the community's struggles.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Odom said he believes progress begins with rejecting that mindset and embracing a determined one.

"There's a large group of Black people who don't feel that way because of the mainstream media and the constant victimhood mentality that they're pressing them on, and I want them to grow from that. I want them to have that mindset that actually, I can be anything. I can do it if I want to do, but that's hard when you constantly have other Black people and other forms of mainstream media constantly telling them that they can't."

Odom talks about many cultural issues, including race, on his YouTube channel, @amirxodom, which has over 800,000 subscribers.

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"There's this new culture of just people acting crazy and it's not cool, and I call it out because it doesn't reflect people who look like me in a good light," he said, referring to public fights that go viral online.

Among issues Odom addresses in his videos are what he calls "tough topics from a rational perspective," including race relations and LGBTQ issues. He's also spoken out on the importance of the two-family parent structure and Black inner-city youth issues.

Odom emphasized the need to get to the root of the issues among Black youths in troubled communities.

"You have to teach them. You have to lean in on them. You have to give them other tools and other resources to look at. And it's not so much as like, 'oh, we need more equipment for just more books and laptops in the schools'. No, it needs to be an ingrained cultural difference that needs to happen."

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On Odom's videos where he discusses issues related to the Black community, he shares social media clips from other Black creators who also share the same concerns as Odom.

Odom believes there is a "quiet counterculture" occurring among Black Americans, speaking out about resonant cultural issues.

However, Odom shared that people fear being canceled for speaking out over political correctness and name-calling, adding this is why he believes fewer people trust mainstream media.

"We're seeing mainstream media, all across the board, just decline because more people want this authenticity, more people just want the truth for what it is. And for us to call out everything across the landscape and they see that kind of fakeness clear as day, when the mainstream media is ignoring certain aspects of what's going on in our world and not openly calling out certain things."

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Odom revealed he had to overcome victimhood messaging growing up for being both Black and gay.

"I fell into that trap," said Odom. "Growing up, I was told I have two oppression points."

Odom said it impacts the way you see yourself and what you can accomplish when you are spoken to as if you are a victim.

"That does something to your mental [sic] when you don't believe in yourself," he told Fox News Digital.

Odom also believes Black Americans today have an "equal playing field" to White people.

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"It is a disgrace to think that in America I'm in today is some American my papa grew up in in the 50s and 60s," he told Fox News Digital. "No, I have every right afforded to me as any White person out there."

Odom said it is "unfortunate" that this mindset is not among all Black Americans, "constantly telling them they're going to have other hurdles to go through. And in life, we all have things we're going to be fighting through."

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