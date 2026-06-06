Bill Maher dismisses tumult at CBS, rejects idea that Scott Pelley was 'a national treasure’

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Bill Maher pushed back on Sen. Chris Murphy's claims about political influence over "60 Minutes" during Friday's episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," challenging the Connecticut Democrat's argument that President Donald Trump and his allies are reshaping major media companies to favor the administration.

"When I see actual evidence of that, I’ll be on your side," Maher said.

The HBO host also downplayed the impact of the tumult at CBS and "60 Minutes," saying, "I don’t feel like Scott Pelley was a national treasure. Companies change hands all the time." He added, "I feel like we see everything through such a partisan lens. ‘Oh my God! ’60 Minutes' has a new cast!’ So does ‘Saturday Night Live!’"

Murphy had argued that the controversy surrounding CBS News and "60 Minutes" was part of a larger pattern involving the White House, corporate ownership and media pressure.

"Trump is using the powers that he has available as president of the United States to install only friendly ownership at the big media companies," Murphy said. "He’s using regulatory powers to punish people who oppose him."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to CBS for comment.

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Maher responded by saying Murphy was making a sweeping statement about one of the most prominent news programs in the country.

"That’s a big charge that you just made, that ‘60 Minutes’ itself and CBS itself is now completely MAGA," Maher said. "I don’t see it that way." The senator disputed the host's characterization of "60 Minutes" being totally MAGA.

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Murphy said his concern was not limited to what viewers see on air, but also what they might not see.

"Part of what the allegation is, is that they are killing stories that would be embarrassing for the president," Murphy said. "So it’s hard to know what you’re missing in a censorship environment."

Maher, who watches "60 Minutes" regularly, said he had not seen a clear change in the program's reporting.

"I watch ‘60 Minutes’ every week. I have since I was a kid," Maher said. "If I didn’t hear all the buzz in the media, if I didn’t read about it all the time, would I ever notice that it was any different? I don’t think I would."

When Murphy continued to argue that media institutions were being pressured, Maher said he had seen recent "60 Minutes" segments that were still critical of Trump.

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Maher also rejected the idea that a change in personnel at the CBS newsmagazine automatically proved political interference.

"Companies change hands all the time," Maher said. "People bring in their own people, their new ownership. Just because something changes doesn’t mean, I feel like we see everything through such a partisan lens."

Maher then said he was not persuaded that the departure of veteran correspondent Scott Pelley should be treated as proof that the program had been compromised.

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Murphy broadened the argument beyond "60 Minutes," saying CBS had also changed in other ways.

"It’s not just ‘60 Minutes,’" Murphy said. "They literally took down his chief late night critic. CBS News at 6:30 does sound and feel different."

Fellow guest Susan Rice, the former United States ambassador to the United Nations, agreed with Murphy's broader concern. "I feel it, too," she said.

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Maher said he agreed with the larger point that Trump posed a threat to the press, but said he was not ready to make that judgment about "60 Minutes" without clearer evidence.

"He’s a danger to media. He’s a danger to freedom of speech," Maher said. "But just ‘60 Minutes,’ I don’t know."