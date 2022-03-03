Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukrainian-born congresswoman on Russian assault: 'It's not a war,' it's an 'extermination of people'

Ukrainians are bracing for a potential Russian attack in Odesa as early as Thursday

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
First Ukrainian-born lawmaker on Russia-Ukraine: 'It's not a war, it's an extermination of people' Video

First Ukrainian-born lawmaker on Russia-Ukraine: 'It's not a war, it's an extermination of people'

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the latest on the crisis in Ukraine and what the U.S. should do to deter Putin's ongoing assaults.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first Ukrainian-born lawmaker, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., warned Putin's assault on Ukraine is "not a war" but instead an "extermination of people." Rep. Spartz joined "America's Newsroom" on Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis in her home country, warning the disaster is likely to be unprecedented as many flee to neighboring countries seeking refuge. 

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: GOP SENATORS DEMAND BIDEN SANCTION ALLEGED PUTIN CRONIES PLOTTING ZELENSKYY ASSASSINATION 

REP. VICTORIA SPARTZ: I'm glad that… Great Britain, Poland and a lot of European countries have been taking a lot of leadership… And I really want to thank them. They've been great allies for us, and it's very important, but we need to help them. And I hopefully… we can have more pressure for things happen[ing] because people need to have… responsibility for the genocide, for killing people, for war crimes. It's not a war, it's killing, extermination of people.

WATCH THE ENTIRE ‘AMERICA’S NEWSROOM' INTERVIEW BELOW:

Ukrainian-born congresswoman predicts Ukraine's 'humanitarian crisis' to reach unprecedented levels Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.