Ukrainian-born congresswoman on Russian assault: 'It's not a war,' it's an 'extermination of people'

The first Ukrainian-born lawmaker, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., warned Putin's assault on Ukraine is "not a war" but instead an "extermination of people." Rep. Spartz joined "America's Newsroom" on Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis in her home country, warning the disaster is likely to be unprecedented as many flee to neighboring countries seeking refuge.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: GOP SENATORS DEMAND BIDEN SANCTION ALLEGED PUTIN CRONIES PLOTTING ZELENSKYY ASSASSINATION

REP. VICTORIA SPARTZ: I'm glad that… Great Britain, Poland and a lot of European countries have been taking a lot of leadership… And I really want to thank them. They've been great allies for us, and it's very important, but we need to help them. And I hopefully… we can have more pressure for things happen[ing] because people need to have… responsibility for the genocide, for killing people, for war crimes. It's not a war, it's killing, extermination of people.

