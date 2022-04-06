Special ops veteran warns Americans not to go to Ukraine to fight: 'This is not a game'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Army special operations officer and Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich offered a chilling on-the-ground perspective of the carnage in Ukraine, Wednesday, as he spent weeks working to get humanitarian aid to those in need.

Velicovich told "The Faulkner Focus" the extent of Russia’s "brutality" is beginning to be seen as hundreds of civilian bodies have been found in towns Ukraine has recaptured.

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE MAYOR SAYS ‘THIS IS THE NEW AUSCHWITZ’

"The streets are lined with men and women bound with their hands tied behind their backs," he said. "In Irpin, just outside of Kyiv, Russian forces killed a group of women and girls, then drove tanks over their bodies."

"And it’s only going to get worse," he told host Harris Faulkner.

While Velicovich continues to plead for help in aiding Ukraine, he warned Americans and other foreigners who are interested in joining Ukrainian forces that the war is "not a game."

SPECIAL OPS VETERAN HELPING UKRAINIANS SAYS US AID NOT REACHING FRONT LINES: ‘ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS’

"At least half of the Americans I meet coming in to fight, I end up seeing leaving only a couple of days later because they don’t truly understand what they’re getting into and how bad it is on the front lines," he said. "They got in way over their head."

Velicovich warned Ukrainian forces don’t have enough weapons for their own people, and while foreign fighters mean well, they are taking body armor from the Ukrainians who need it the most.

Velicovich's team is now working to expose the truth about Russia’s actions, calling Vladimir Putin a war criminal who is using "acts of desperation" to demoralize the Ukrainian population because he is losing the war he started.

"We have evidence of ambulances being shot up, abductions, abuse and even torture of civilians in multiple cities that has been documented at great risk to those involved," he said.

MILLEY'S NEW UKRAINE WAR PREDICTION IS STARK DEPARTURE FROM EARLY FORECAST OF ‘72 HOUR’ TAKEOVER

Velicovich added Russia is now bringing in crematoriums to burn their own fallen soldiers’ bodies to hide the true scale of Russian losses.

"The Ukrainians are crushing them tactically," he said.

"Putin will try and win this war at any cost. We have to be prepared."

Velicovich explained his goal in speaking out is not to scare the world but provide a true picture of Russia’s actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m an American. I love my country, I love my people, I’d die for my country," he said. "But when I see the Ukrainian people, I think of American citizens."

"I worry that one day this could be us if Russia is not stopped."