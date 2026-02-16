Portland pizza joint hits site visitors with 'F--- ICE' message, declares food is 'political'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Portland, Oregon, pizza restaurant is greeting visitors to its website with a vulgar, anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) message.

Visitors who navigate to the website for the Portland-based pizza shop, Tastebud, are met with a vulgar anti-ICE pop-up message and a series of political and social statements.

"Food is Political, No one is illegal on stolen land, F--- Ice, Abolish Ice, Release the Trump/Epstein files," the pop-up reads, with an option to sign up for the restaurant's newsletter.

The pop-up continued, "Black Lives Matter, Trans women are women, Trans men are men, Love your LGBTQ+ neighbors, Free Palestine, The holocaust was real, Healthcare is a human right, Masks save lives, Get your damn vaccines, Wash your hands, Germ theory is science, Cook chicken to 165, Stay hydrated."

Tastebud, which offers wood-fire pizza and salads, was started in 1999 "under the creative vision and hands of Mark Doxtader. But like most good things, Tastebud is built on a community of friends, family and farmers," according to its website.

Tensions over ICE have risen following the death of Renee Nicole Good , who was shot and killed on Jan. 7 by an ICE agent after she allegedly attempted to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to exit it. Protests against federal agents have continued to escalate since Alex Pretti was shot and killed on Jan. 24.

In a Jan. 30 post on its Facebook page, the restaurant appeared to reference protests against ICE, saying, "We appreciate, support and respect all business and individuals who can participate in today’s call to general strike. We will remain open today — to feed and gather our staff and community. We will also donate a percentage of sales to organizations that are on the ground fighting, helping those who are directly effected by DHS/ICE/CBP and their lawless and terroristic actions."

The restaurant also mentioned Good and Pretti, saying, "Renee Nicole Good and Alex Prett were murdered in plain sight."

In January, ICE reported that it has had an over 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks aimed at officers and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

Tastebud and ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.