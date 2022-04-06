US to ban new investments in Russia as part of latest sanctions over atrocities: LIVE UPDATES

The U.S and its allies plan to pile additional sanctions on Russia Wednesday, including banning any new investments in the county because of evidence Russia is intentionally killing civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities, the White House said Tuesday.

Among the other measures being taken against Russia are greater sanctions on its financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, and sanctions on government officials and their family members, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"The goal is to force them to make a choice,” she said. “The biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine.”

The U.S. Treasury Department also plans to block Russia from using U.S. dollars to make debt payments.