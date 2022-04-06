US to ban new investments in Russia as part of latest sanctions over atrocities: LIVE UPDATES
The U.S. and its allies plan to add additional sanctions on Russia over evidence that civilians have been intentionally killed in Bucha, Ukraine and other cities. The U.S. sanctions will include a ban on new investments in Russia.
The U.S and its allies plan to pile additional sanctions on Russia Wednesday, including banning any new investments in the county because of evidence Russia is intentionally killing civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities, the White House said Tuesday.
Among the other measures being taken against Russia are greater sanctions on its financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, and sanctions on government officials and their family members, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
"The goal is to force them to make a choice,” she said. “The biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine.”
The U.S. Treasury Department also plans to block Russia from using U.S. dollars to make debt payments.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while speaking to the United Nations Security Council Tuesday, accused Russia of the worst war crimes since World War II.
He said that the Russian army had tortured and killed civilians. "They killed entire families, adults and children, and they tried to burn the bodies,” he said while calling for those responsible to be tried for war crimes.
Graphic images appearing to show the atrocities Zelenskyy detailed in Bucha and other cities have led to a worldwide outcry.
Associated Press journalists in Bucha have counted dozens of corpses in civilian clothes and interviewed Ukrainians who told of witnessing atrocities. Also, high-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that many of the bodies had been lying in the open for weeks, during the time that Russian forces were in the town.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The United States will send an additional $100 million worth of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine as the country's war with Russia continues, Fox News has learned.
"Today, the Biden Administration authorized an additional Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to an additional $100 million to meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional Javelin anti-armor systems, which the United States has been providing to Ukraine and they have been using so effectively to defend their country," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-armor systems," Blinken said. "This authorization is the sixth drawdown of arms, equipment, and supplies from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021."
