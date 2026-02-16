British comedian goes viral for skit critiquing Western immigration attitudes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral social media skit has reignited a familiar argument about immigration, assimilation and social cohesion. The video lampoons the idea that Western host countries are expected to bend culturally to immigrants who accept public benefits without adopting shared norms.

Comedian Pat Smith portrayed a caricature of an immigrant moving from the U.K. to China who is culturally disengaged, openly resentful of his host society and still dependent on state support.

Smith's character hails from a Western country and expects accommodations that suit his sensibilities while resisting assimilation into life abroad, holding up a mirror to those who argue that this behavior is acceptable from foreigners who move to the United Kingdom.

"OK, I think we can all agree everything here is a little bit too Chinese," Smith begins, posed in front of a green-screened background of a traditional Chinese street.

He says he doesn't eat noodles and wants traditionally English foods "uniquely catered to me." Throughout the sketch, he is repeatedly surprised by resistance from someone off-screen — presumably Chinese — with whom he is speaking.

"I don't think you understand. I'm not from here, OK? I left the U.K. because I didn't like it, alright? So, I need you to change everything to make it feel like it's the U.K."

The character says he can't work due to "anxiety" and asks, "When do I get my money?" before suggesting the creation of a British enclave within China.

"I've noticed as well there's a lot of Chinese people here," he says. "So I was thinking we could get loads of me over here, and we have our own little area, and then you lot can just f--- off."

Faced with pretend pushback, Smith's character asks to be heard out.

"I was thinking if we get loads of me over here, then we can vote in one of me to be in charge, and then we all can start telling you lot how to live."

He goes on to say that he plans to organize anti-Chinese marches, for which he will need government protection, and finishes the sketch by admitting he is in the country illegally, acting surprised when he finds out he will be sent to prison.

The video received more than 21 million views on X and over one million on TikTok, with nearly 300,000 likes on Instagram and more than 11,000 comments at the time of publication.

"I’ll be honest, I just thought it was funny, I’m not that invested in politics, but if I see an opportunity to take the piss I’m all over it," Smith told Fox News Digital.

He also commented on his own Instagram post, writing, "Unfortunately I don’t have time to respond to all these comments, but I just wanted to say I have absolutely no idea how this skit relates to politics."

Britain's Labour government has been toughening its stance on immigration as it seeks to address the surging popularity of the populist Reform U.K. party, which has taken a strict approach to immigration.

