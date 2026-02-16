Australian influencer claims Billie Eilish got him 'deported' from US over mansion joke

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Australian influencer is accusing Billie Eilish of being behind his removal from the United States after he mocked her Grammy Awards "stolen land" speech by launching a crowdfunding effort to "move into" her multi-million-dollar Los Angeles mansion.

"Billie Eilish got me deported from the US — I think her legal team contacted DHS," Drew Pavlou wrote Sunday on X.

"I spent 30 hours at LAX immigration trying to explain that my s--- posts were just a joke and that I didn’t actually plan to personally move into her mansion," he continued.

Pavlou added that most of the agents he encountered were "nice" and "laughed at the idea," but there was "nothing [he] could do" to escape the situation.

"Maybe evil leftists are still in charge of sections of the bureaucracy. I guess some people are in fact actually illegal on stolen land, and I guess I am just a BAD GUY….

"Honestly I am legitimately one of the most misunderstood theorists/artists of the 21st century," he added.

"Bad Guy," which is stylized in lower-case, is the name of one of Eilish's songs.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor representatives for Eilish responded to requests for comment.

Pavlou later posted an update with what appeared to be his removal paperwork, alleging that Eilish's legal team had potentially "compiled a dossier" on him. He's provided no direct evidence of Eilish's involvement.

"The agents were asking me about my entire history as an activist opposed to the Chinese government, whether I had ever plotted to assassinate Chinese Communist Party officials; it was legitimately insane," he recalled.

"I suffered for my art as an online s---poster," he added.

In a separate post regarding the incident, Pavlou claimed authorities asked if he planned to "trespass" on Eilish's property and told him he should have applied for a business visa to appear on conservative media personality Stephen Crowder's show in Texas later this week.

"They didn’t ban me from the US but they said I have to apply with a different visa next time," he elaborated.

He also replied to a community note that said he wasn't deported but rather "denied entry" because of visa issues.

"Community note is wrong, customs officials told me that I was denied entry because of the Billie Eilish posts," he wrote.

Pavlou's claims regarding Eilish and the denial of entry followed his tongue-in-cheek crowdfunding campaign earlier this month to "move into" the singer's home since she believes "no human being is illegal on stolen land."

Eilish, who won Song of the Year at the 2026 Grammys, condemned ICE during her acceptance speech. The 24-year-old went viral when she declared, "No one is illegal on stolen land."

