Dan Hoffman warns Russia set to go 'scorched-earth' in Ukraine: 'Putin's not looking for an off-ramp'

Fox News contributor and former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman warned on "America's Newsroom" Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin is not looking to deescalate in Ukraine despite engaging in negotiations to end the conflict.

DAN HOFFMAN: I think it's important to emphasize that even though Russia's engaging in negotiations with Ukraine, the respective foreign ministers, Vladimir Putin's not looking for an off-ramp, he's barreling down the highways to Ukraine's major cities. He's certainly aware that the convoy outside of Kyiv was vulnerable, and so, the -- some of those vehicles, some of the tanks have dispersed and they're maneuvering in place, reportedly as close as, you know, nine – a few miles away from the city center to launch a strike. If past is prologue, they're looking at scorched earth along the lines we saw in Grozny and Aleppo. And I think the question for the Biden administration: Is there more we can do? Have we done enough? That's certainly a question our elected leaders are asking this administration, and rightly so.

