Gen. Keane on 'Fox & Friends': Putin ready to 'hammer' Kyiv, try to force Zelenskyy to capitulate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that Russia will use destruction and Ukrainian civilian casualties to try to get President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to capitulate in negotiations.

MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT ON URBAN WARFARE FACING RUSSIAN FORCES: 'SHOULD SCARE THE HELL OUT OF PUTIN'

JACK KEANE: Well, what’s happened now for the first time is we do have combat forces on the outskirts of Kyiv on the west side, which will be an access to encircle the city. … So, that is a first. They are consolidating now. They have taken some losses as you have been pointing out. But, yes, [Russia] will begin their offensive at some point in the next couple of days to try to attempt to encircle the city. They will put their artillery in position, and they will hammer the city before they put troops into that city. They are still trying to seek a capitulation from Zelenskyy before they move combat troops into that city. And they will use civilian casualties and destruction to try to get that capitulation.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: