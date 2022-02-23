Ukraine could be painful 'porcupine' for Russia: Petraeus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus told "America Reports" Wednesday Ukraine could be a painful "porcupine" for Russia as Vladimir Putin moves to occupy parts of the country.

DAVID PETRAEUS: The question that has to be in the back of his mind is not can he overwhelm the Ukraine forces, which I think it’s very likely, the question is, how painful would it be to occupy all or part of Ukraine? He is old enough to have the memory of the difficult experience of the Soviet forces had in Afghanistan. He has to be wondering if Ukraine could indeed be the porcupine that Ukrainian legislators, parliament members told me and others in our engagements with them at the Munich Security Conference this past weekend that they would be – that everyone will fight, that these partisan brigades that we’ve heard about, that they will be very resolute and determined and that the Ukrainian forces will make good use of the advanced defensive weaponry…

