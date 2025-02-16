Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fox News Flash

UK man arrested for praying outside abortion clinic praises VP Vance for bringing attention to case

Adam Smith-Connor was arrested and convicted for silently praying outside a UK abortion facility

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
'Incredibly surprised': UK man arrested outside abortion clinic reacts to Vance's free speech message Video

'Incredibly surprised': UK man arrested outside abortion clinic reacts to Vance's free speech message

British Army veteran Adam Smith-Connor and Lois McLatchie Miller of Alliance Defending Freedom International speak on Vice President Vance sounding the alarm over attacks on free speech in the U.K.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Vice President JD Vance left U.K. army veteran Adam Smith-Connor "incredibly surprised" after his story of being arrested for silently praying outside an abortion clinic became the focus of a defense of free speech and religious liberty on the international stage over the weekend.

"I had no idea it was going to happen," Smith-Connor said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"I'm a physiotherapist. I was treating a patient. I just had a few minutes' gap between patients… and [I learned] the vice president of America was talking about [my] case, so it was incredibly surprising, and I'm very grateful to him for highlighting this case."

Smith-Connor was found guilty of breaching the local government's Public Spaces Protection Order in October, nearly two years after standing outside an abortion facility with his head bowed in silent prayer.

VANCE WARNS THE US WILL USE SANCTIONS, MILITARY ACTION IF PUTIN DOESN’T AGREE TO UKRAINE PEACE DEAL: REPORT

Adam Smith-Connor and VP Vance

Adam Smith-Connor (left) was prosecuted for silently praying outside an abortion clinic in the U.K. Vice President Vance highlighted the case at the Munich Security Conference. (Fox & Friends Weekend)

He was ordered to pay £9,000 (approximately $11,330 USD) to his prosecutors as a result.

Vance highlighted the case as he blasted 'Soviet'-style European censorship in an address to European leaders at the Munich Security Conference last Friday. 

"The backslide away from conscience rights has placed the basic liberties of religious Britons, in particular, in the crosshairs," the vice president said.

"A little over two years ago, the British government charged Adam Smith-Connor, a 51-year-old physiotherapist and an Army veteran with the heinous crime of standing 50 meters from an abortion clinic and silently praying for three minutes, not obstructing anyone, not interacting with anyone, just silently praying on his own."

VP Vance warns European leaders ‘free speech is in retreat’ Video

HEGSETH SAYS HE AND VANCE ARE 'ON THE SAME PAGE' DESPITE VP'S REMARK ON US TROOPS IN UKRAINE

Lois McLatchie Miller, senior legal communications officer at Alliance Defending Freedom International, informed Smith-Connor of Vance's acknowledgment through a phone call. 

She told "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy that ADF International is supporting his legal defense as they seek to appeal the judgment later this year.

Republican senator defends VP Vance’s free speech comments Video

"This intervention from Vice President Vance highlighting the case really exposes that this is the worst example of censorship in the West right now. If we cannot think thoughts in our heads on certain British streets, we have no hope for freedom anywhere else."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.