UC-Davis investigation into faculty member's alleged post violently threatening 'Zionist journalists' not over

The University of California-Davis still has not completed its investigation into a faculty member allegedly tied to a social media account that violently threatened "Zionist journalists" and their children earlier this month.

A university spokesman told Fox News Digital on Monday it would provide updates once there was news to announce.

An account affiliated with a University of California-Davis faculty member named Jemma Decristo posted on Oct. 10 on X, "One group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these Zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation… they have houses w addresses, kids in school… they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more." The post ended with emojis depicting a knife, axe and drops of blood.

The account has since gone private, and Decristo's biography on the UC-Davis page is inactive. Decristo has been an assistant professor in American studies and African American studies at the school, according to the Forward.

Chancellor Gary S. May released a statement on Oct. 19 saying he disagreed wholeheartedly with the remarks and explained how the university was proceeding.

"I absolutely condemn the posts attributed to a UC Davis faculty member that recently appeared on the social media platform X," he wrote. "I find the comments revolting in every way, and I disagree wholeheartedly with them. UC Davis rejects all forms of violence and discrimination, as they are antithetical to the values of our university. We strive to foster a climate of equity and justice built on mutual understanding and respect for all members of the community."

He went on to say that when the university receives a complaint that a faculty member has engaged in misconduct, the matter is reviewed internally as a confidential personnel issue.

"Some have asked why this faculty member continues to be employed at UC Davis," May added at the time. "The University of California system has specific procedures for the review of complaints of faculty misconduct consistent with university-wide policies and bylaws. The status of complaints lodged against faculty members are confidential personnel matters, so we are unable to publicly comment on the steps we are taking."

The post prompted widespread outrage and calls for Decristo's termination. Matt Fleming of the Orange County Register wrote, "It should terrify everyone that this person teaches kids, especially Jewish ones."

Decristo didn't reply to a request for comment. Each time Fox News Digital has reached out to the university since then, it has said it didn't have any updates.

The post ascribed to the assistant professor's account was one of numerous alarming incidents of antisemitism witnessed on college campuses over the past month.

Other disturbing moments have included students at New York University and elsewhere tearing down posters of Israeli hostages, Hamas sympathizers at George Washington University projecting their message onto the side of a library saying, "Glory to our martyrs," and Cornell University's Jewish population facing violent online threats that prompted an FBI investigation.