Twitter users dunk on Rep. Adam Schiff after he is booted from Intelligence Committee: 'Lying, leaking clown'

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., slammed his being ousted from the House Intelligence Committee as mere "petty, political payback," but Twitter users were quick to remind him why many Americans think he is unfit for the job.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed both Reps. Schiff and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from the committee on Tuesday night in a move Democrats considered to be retribution.

McCarthy explained his decision in a letter addressed to Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, writing, "the misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions – ultimately leaving our nation less safe."

Schiff, who previously chaired the committee, did not seem to take the news well.

"Kevin McCarthy just kicked me and @RepSwalwell off the Intelligence Committee," Schiff tweeted Tuesday evening. "This is petty, political payback for investigating Donald Trump. If he thinks this will stop me, he will soon find out just how wrong he is. I will always defend our democracy."

TWITTER FILES: REP. ADAM SCHIFF'S OFFICE REQUESTED TECH GIANT TO SUSPEND ACCOUNTS

Many Twitter users criticized Schiff by condemning his political history over the past few years.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway gave her take on the events that led to Schiff’s dismissal.

"Adam Schiff, who for years falsely claimed to have evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, and whose office is known for widespread leaking to support such partisan information operations, has been kicked off the Intel Committee," she tweeted.

University of New Mexico professor Nick Flor tweeted, "’This is petty, political payback…’ Okay, look. You lied 24/7 for FOUR YEARS about having proof of President Trump's collusion with Russia. LIED TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. L-I-E-D. It's not payback. It's inevitable."

X Strategies LLC Senior Digital Strategist Greg Price tweeted a similar critique.

"You went on TV for two years and said that you had personally seen evidence of Trump colluding with Russia while being told in closed door hearings by intel officials that there was no evidence of it," he said. "You should resign in disgrace."

The Federalist CEO and co-founder Sean Davis tweeted, "Good. You’re a lying, leaking clown. You and Swalwell can use your extra free time to start the Friends of Fang Fang Committee."

WHY KEVIN MCCARTHY BOOTED THREE LEFT-WING DEMOCRATS FROM THEIR

HOUSE COMMITTEES

Many others made jokes at Schiff's expense.

Ricochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel tweeted, "You look like a Furby."

"You’re actually just not smart. Something you need to be for the INTELLIGENCE committee," writer Eddie Scarry said.

MRCTV managing editor Brittany Hughes commented on how Schiff wrote his tweet, "You sound like a Batman villain."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rubin Report host and standup comedian Dave Rubin tweeted a series of clown emojis.