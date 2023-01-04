Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'

Critics of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. , were outraged after reading Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi’s latest "Twitter Files" entry alleging that Schiff lobbied Twitter to suspend journalists from the platform.

Published Tuesday, the latest round of the Twitter Files – internal documents revealing how Twitter engaged in censorship and promoted disinformation in tandem with government agencies for the past few years – revealed that Schiff’s office asked Twitter to remove journalist Paul Sperry and others from the site.

Taibbi, who published the Twitter Files post-by-post to Twitter at the behest of Musk, provided documentation showing that "the office for Democrat and House Intel Committee chief Adam Schiff" asked "Twitter to ban journalist Paul Sperry."

TWITTER FILES: REP. ADAM SCHIFF'S OFFICE REQUESTED TECH GIANT TO SUSPEND ACCOUNTS

The document Taibbi shared featured correspondence between the "House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee" – Schiff’s office – and Twitter, which included a request to "Suspend the many accounts, including @GregRubini and @paulsperry, which repeatedly promoted false QAnon conspiracies and harassed [REDACTED]."

As Taibbi’s documentation indicated however, Twitter was reluctant to fulfill such a request, responding, "we’ll review the accounts again but I believe [REDACTED] mentioned only one qualified for suspension."

In response to Schiff’s office demanding Twitter remove "any and all content" as well as "quotes, retweets, and reactions to that content" concerning its staff members, Twitter flat-out refused.

A Twitter staffer responded, "no, this isn’t feasible/we don’t do this."

Sperry, an author and New York Post columnist, was later suspended from Twitter for unrelated reasons, telling conservative commentator Glenn Beck in August 2022 it was due to tweets of his about the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

However, Sperry was reinstated to Twitter this week and immediately responded to the latest Twitter Files revelations. He claimed that the real reason Schiff sought his suspension was because, at the time, Sperry was reporting on the whistleblower who exposed the phone call to Ukraine that prompted Trump’s first impeachment.

On Tuesday evening, Sperry wrote, "Around the same time Adam Schiff's office was lobbying Twitter to have me banned, Schiff's chief of staff Patrick Boland was making threats to my employer http://RealClearInvestigations.com about my stories exposing Schiff's impeachment whistleblower & his ties to Schiff's staffer."

In another tweet, Sperry linked to his 2019 article, and captioned it, saying, "Here's the real reason House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff secretly lobbied Twitter to have me banned -- he was angry I outed his anonymous impeachment ‘whistleblower.’"

TWITTER FILES PART 11 SHOWS HOW ‘PR CRISIS’ FOLLOWING 2016 ELECTION ALLOWED COMPANY TO EMBRACE INTEL COMMUNITY

Conservatives were appalled at Schiff’s apparent attempts to silence Sperry on Twitter, and used the platform to rip into the lawmaker.

UFC champion Jake Shields felt as though Schiff should get a taste of his own medicine, tweeting, "I would like to request Elon Musk remove Adam Schiff from twitter."

Breitbart News Pentagon correspondent Kristina Wong summed up the shocking censorship story, tweeting, "Then-Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s office wanted Twitter to shut down one of the most effective journalists pushing back on his phony Russia collusion narrative. How very anti-freedom of the press this is."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller commented sarcastically, "Adam Schiff just using his 1A rights."

Journalist Adam Housley wrote, "This is disturbing. I don’t care what political party you follow…this cannot be accepted. @AdamSchiff needs to answer."

RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway tweeted, "Of course, Sperry's real crime was doing vital reporting exposing the mistruths about Russia collusion, a subject Schiff lied about for years."

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton asked if this constituted "Another reason to expel Schiff from Congress?"

Conservative actor Randy Quaid quipped, "Schiff is a piece of Schiff!"

Conservative pundit and lawyer Will Chamberlain offered a solution, tweeting, "Adam Schiff should be expelled from Congress."

Author Jim Hanson remarked, "The only surprising thing here Is they didn't just wipe everyone out. The sickening thing is @RepAdamSchiff abused his office and oath to the Constitution with this malfeasance."