Eric Swalwell denies wrongdoing in Chinese spy scandal

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., says he didn't do anything wrong in his alleged ties to "Fang Fang," a suspected Chinese spy.

The California representative responded to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to block Swalwell from a spot on the House Intelligence Committee, claiming that he "openly lied" about Russian election interference.

Swalwell made the comments on Wednesday while on ABC's "The View."

Beginning in 2014, Fang, a Chinese national and suspected Chinese spy, worked to develop "close ties" to Swalwell's office, according to Axios.

Intelligence officials told the news outlet that Fang allegedly was part of Swalwell's fundraising effort for his 2014 reelection campaign, however she didn't make donations.

According to the report, Fang interacted with Swalwell a number of times over several years and placed an intern in the Congressman's office.

Swalwell said on "The View" that he handled the situation properly.

"First and foremost, and you don’t have to take my word for it, take the FBI’s word for it…when they told me who she …I did everything that I hoped everyone would do, which was to cooperate and help the FBI, and she was removed," Swalwell said of Fang Fang.

"And Donald Trump, who would later find out about this when he was president, with the greatest access to classified information of anyone who walks the earth, if he could’ve embarrassed me by showing any wrongdoing, after all the names he’s called me, he would’ve," he added.

Swalwell also said that McCarthy's decision on his committee placement seems like "political vengeance."

McCarthy told Punchbowl News that "Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance" in explaining his decision.

