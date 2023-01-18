Expand / Collapse search
California
Eric Swalwell denies wrongdoing in Chinese spy scandal

Eric Swalwell said that Kevin McCarthy's decision to keep him off the House Intelligence Committee seems like 'political vengeance'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Newt Gingrich: 'Omar, Schiff and Swalwell totally deserve this' Video

Newt Gingrich: 'Omar, Schiff and Swalwell totally deserve this'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R) reacts to statements from Kevin McCarthy that as speaker he plans to remove Reps. Omar, Swalwell, and Schiff from committee assignments

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., says he didn't do anything wrong in his alleged ties to "Fang Fang," a suspected Chinese spy.

The California representative responded to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to block Swalwell from a spot on the House Intelligence Committee, claiming that he "openly lied" about Russian election interference.

Swalwell made the comments on Wednesday while on ABC's "The View." 

Beginning in 2014, Fang, a Chinese national and suspected Chinese spy, worked to develop "close ties" to Swalwell's office, according to Axios.

MCCARTHY CONFIRMS SCHIFF, SWALWELL, OMAR WILL LOSE COMMITTEE SEATS

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) delivers remarks during the House Judiciary Committee markup of H.R. 7120, the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020," on Capitol Hill on June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The bill addresses police reforms in the United States and includes provisions to curb police misconduct and the use of excessive force.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) delivers remarks during the House Judiciary Committee markup of H.R. 7120, the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020," on Capitol Hill on June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The bill addresses police reforms in the United States and includes provisions to curb police misconduct and the use of excessive force. (Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Intelligence officials told the news outlet that Fang allegedly was part of Swalwell's fundraising effort for his 2014 reelection campaign, however she didn't make donations.

According to the report, Fang interacted with Swalwell a number of times over several years and placed an intern in the Congressman's office.

Swalwell said on "The View" that he handled the situation properly.

"First and foremost, and you don’t have to take my word for it, take the FBI’s word for it…when they told me who she …I did everything that I hoped everyone would do, which was to cooperate and help the FBI, and she was removed," Swalwell said of Fang Fang.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS INTEND TO SIT ON ALL REPUBLICAN SELECT COMMITTEES

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., listens during a hearing of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee about political influence on law enforcement activity.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., listens during a hearing of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee about political influence on law enforcement activity. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool via Reuters)

"And Donald Trump, who would later find out about this when he was president, with the greatest access to classified information of anyone who walks the earth, if he could’ve embarrassed me by showing any wrongdoing, after all the names he’s called me, he would’ve," he added.

Swalwell also said that McCarthy's decision on his committee placement seems like "political vengeance."

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., right, and Andy Barr, R-Ky., are seen on the House floor after a vote in which he did not receive enough votes for Speaker of House on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., right, and Andy Barr, R-Ky., are seen on the House floor after a vote in which he did not receive enough votes for Speaker of House on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

McCarthy told Punchbowl News that "Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance" in explaining his decision.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

