Twitter torches Detroit board for removing Ben Carson's name from public high school: 'This is sickening''

Twitter users are raging over a Detroit school board's decision to rename an area school originally named after Dr. Ben Carson, calling the decision politically motivated and lambasting the board for its priorities.

"What % of students in Detroit public schools are reading at grade level? Perhaps the board needs to get their priorities in order," Christina Pushaw, an aide to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tweeted Tuesday.

The Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine will soon brandish a new title after board members voted to remove the retired neurosurgeon and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary's name from the institution last month.

The decision, slammed as "outrageous" by some social media users, including Newsweek contributor and radio and podcast host Darvio Morrow, garnered criticism by those who claimed it looked past Carson's success and focused on partisanship.

"This is sickening. Unreal," podcast host and author Jason Whitlock tweeted in response.

"Wokeness is destroying the public schools and our children," Catholic journalist Sachin Jose tweeted.

Others claimed the move was an attempt by the progressive left to undermine the Black conservatives' success and called out the move for pushing back against those who hold different opinions.

Dr. Trudy Seivwright, a Georgia-based obstetrician-gynecologist, said Carson inspired people like her by leading by example in the medical field.

"When I was 12, I read gifted hands. I’m an OBGYN because of him," she tweeted.

"He was my only example because there were no physicians in my family. I’m surprised that the black community would shun him solely because he is a Republican. The ‘be kind crew’ strikes again."

Conservative commentator Quisha King slammed Democrats for allegedly using race as a "manipulation tool" while responding to outrage over revoking the name of a successful African-American neurosurgeon.

"It’s not about race it’s about pledging allegiance to the Democrat cult. This is sad," she tweeted.

Carson, reacting to the board's decision Tuesday on "Hannity," said, "It's very sad that we've reached the point where political ideology trumps the whole purpose of an educational institution.

"And we're seeing this wokeness spreading throughout our community to the destruction of our community. How does it do any good for us to demonize people with whom we disagree and to teach that to our children at a time when the math scores are down, the reading scores are down; academic performance is down?"

Prior to the interview, host Sean Hannity reported that the Detroit School District said in a statement that community members had been "expressing concerns regarding how, under emergency management, the school's name was changed…"

Chalkbeat Detroit reported last month that the institution's new name will recognize Dr. Ethelene Crockett, the first Black woman to become board certified in obstetrics and gynecology in Michigan.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Detroit Public Schools Community District for comment.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.