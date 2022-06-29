Black conservatives who think for themselves pose 'greatest threat' to liberal coalition: Sen Tim Scott

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said Black conservatives who think for themselves pose "the greatest threat to the liberal coalition" Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. TIM SCOTT: I certainly think that the greatest threat to the liberal coalition are Black conservatives who stand up and think for ourselves. We represent the fact that the African-American community is not a monolithic community. If you could ever break the stronghold that the Democrats have in the African-American community, the entire coalition falls apart. And think about this: President Biden's approval ratings have never been lower in the African-American community and the Hispanic community. The last thing people want to see are people like Clarence Thomas, Ben Carson and myself standing up and making common sense popular everywhere in the nation.

And oh, by the way, we happen to be Black. That is a great threat to the entire coalition on the Left. So they want to shut it down, cancel Clarence Thomas because he dares to think for himself. But more importantly, don't you think for yourself because they want the price to be so high that you don't ever dare to leave wherever they say you should sit.

