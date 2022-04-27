Twitter users suggest what Elon Musk 'should buy next,' including Disney, History Channel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk's successful Twitter takeover bid elicited outrage from some and joy from others, but among the cocktail of reactions, suggestions for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's next move poured in, shining a frivolous light on which companies he should next set in his crosshairs.

Since Musk acquired the tech giant in a $44 billion bid on Tuesday, Twitter users tossed out their suggestions – some lighthearted, some serious – including that the business magnate should put in bids for Walt Disney World and several other influential organizations to fix problems and generate additional societal reform.

Several social media users urged Musk to purchase Disney, in light of recent controversy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a measure to strip the corporation of its self-governing status after Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly denounced the state's Parental Rights in Education bill as anti-LGBTQ.

"Elon Musk…Please buy Disney as well!" Julio Gonzalez, Founder of Engineered Tax Services, tweeted.

".@elonmusk should buy Disney and make it about family entertainment," another Twitter user said.

American Federation for Children CEO and school choice advocate Tommy Schultz suggested that Musk buy out America's teachers' unions, citing the annual $3 billion in revenue the unions take in.

Many of the suggestions centered around TV channels and their shortcomings, including Discovery Channel, History Channel and MTV.

"Elon Musk should buy MTV and start showing music videos again…" wrote Canadian radio personality Jeremy White.

"He should buy the Travel Channel and make it about traveling again," another user, GOP activist Avery Pereira, tweeted.

A third user, whose tweet went viral on the platform, made a similar suggestion concerning the History Channel, saying Musk should buy the channel and "make it about history."

Additional calls for Musk to make a move came in the form of shaming "The View," particularly after the show's panel blasted Elon Musk as a "troll" for allegedly seeking to reconstruct the platform as a conversational arena for "free speech of straight, White men."

"The View better watch out! @elonmusk will buy them too!!" former Missouri gubernatorial candidate Saundra McDowell tweeted in response to the claims.

Several other people seconded that notion, with one social media user saying Elon Musk "should buy the rights to @TheView and then immediately cancel it."

Musk acquired Twitter earlier this week, sparking outrage from those who believe the outlet will turn into a cesspool of unregulated language and will negatively impact culture for years to come.

Musk cited his belief in the need for a platform which values "free speech" as his reason for buying the notoriously restrictive Big Tech giant.