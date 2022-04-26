McEnany on liberals' meltdown over Elon Musk buying Twitter: 'They fear a level playing field'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on "Outnumbered" Tuesday that the left "fears a level playing field" on Twitter after Elon Musk struck a deal to acquire the social media company.

McEnany said some corners of Twitter "looked like the Javits Center on November 8th, 2016," referring to the New York City landmark where Hillary Clinton's campaign and supporters had gathered to watch the election results, expecting a victory over Donald Trump.

"Do you remember that iconic footage of the woman howling at the moon on her knees because Trump was elected? That is Twitter right now," McEnany said.

She slammed MSNBC host Ari Melber’s "epic meltdown on television," where he claimed Musk could use Twitter to "secretly ban" or "turn down the reach" of a major party’s candidate ahead of an election.

"Ari, that already happened. It happened to President Trump, it happened to the Hunter Biden story," she responded.

#RIPTwitter and #DeleteTwitter then began trending on the platform Monday after reports that Musk indeed could buy the social media site, which carries enormous political and media influence despite being far less used than such platforms as Facebook and Instagram.

Twitter remains the modern public square for breaking news, political announcements and fierce debate, touching on every issue of how people communicate and share information.

Far-left writer Shaun King even claimed Musk's move was about "white power."

"The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech," he tweeted.

McEnany noted that Musk is not a conservative, but more of "an ideological enigma" who "does not fit either side of the aisle."

"What they fear is a level playing field," she said, remarking about how Twitter's trending topics have often favored liberals and been negative against Donald Trump and Republicans.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and the origins of COVID-19 in China were blocked by Twitter and labeled as "misinformation."

"That all goes away now. You can't defend Twitter on the way they have conducted themselves to this point," he said.