‘The View’ rails against Ron DeSantis’ actions on Disney: ‘A message of hate’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of ABC's "The View" expressed anger Monday over Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' actions against Disney following the company's opposition to the state's Parental Rights in Education bill signed into law last month.

During a segment focused on a separate bill signed into law by DeSantis last week stripping Disney of its self-governing status in response to its opposition, the liberal co-hosts railed against the actions being taken, calling them "anti-Black," "anti-gay," "anti-LGBTQ+," "shameful," "anti-American," and "a message of hate."

OLBERMANN, OTHER LIBERALS OFFER DISNEY ‘SIMPLE SOLUTION’: ‘MOVE’ MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR OPERATION FROM FLORIDA

Co-host Joy Behar began the segment by claiming DeSantis was "punishing" Disney for speaking out against the parental rights bill, dubbed by Democrats and many on the left as the "don't say gay" law, and appeared to cast doubt that the actions being taken would actually make an impact.

"He’s taking on the mouse, and the mouse is bigger than Ron DeSantis," she claimed.

"Well, there’s a difference between being a mouse and a rat," co-host Ana Navarro said, attributing to DeSantis' actions as him positioning himself for a potential presidential run in 2024, and claiming he and other Republicans were focusing on "manufactured culture wars."

"I don’t understand, though, how you can call yourself a pro-business, pro-freedom of speech, small government, against canceling conservative if you want to cancel one of the major corporations in Florida for freely speaking their mind in protection of their employees," Navarro said.

"So it was to penalize and take revenge against Disney for having dared cross a pet legislative cause of theirs, and that is wrong, it’s anti-American, it’s what happens in Venezuela, it's what happens in Nicaragua. It does not happen in the United States," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in, claiming that "bigotry" was the reason behind the DeSantis' feud with Disney, and that it was something the Republican base responded to.

"That’s what this is about. It’s not anti-Disney. It’s anti-Black, it’s anti-gay, it’s anti-LGBTQ+ community and, for some reason, the Republican base responds to it," Hostin said.

"It’s anti-woke; and woke, what that really means when you look it up in the dictionary, it’s an awareness of social justice. It’s an awareness of marginalized communities. It’s an awareness and, for some reason, Ron DeSantis and his Republican base, they don’t want people to know that there are social injustices going on," she added.

Hostin continued, declaring it was "shameful" Republicans, according to her, didn't want children to know about "social injustice."

She later added that it was "a message of hate."