NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'

Critics called out mainstream media outlets for failing to cover Elon Musk's release of information on Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story just weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

The major Sunday shows on ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN devoted a total of seven seconds to the story, prompting Twitter CEO Elon Musk to sound off on the overwhelming silence.

"I think those people should be looking in the mirror and wondering why they were deceptive. Why did they deceive the American public?," Musk asked. "And instead of trying to redirect blame to Matt Taibbi, they should be accepting some responsibility themselves for not being truthful to the American public."

MSNBC devoted three minutes of coverage and CNN covered it for just 10 minutes over the weekend.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said all news outlets should want to fully cover the story transparently in order to preserve American democracy.

Concha went on to highlight liberal media outlets’ double standard for viewing Twitter under its previous leadership as "an example of truth and a deterrent of misinformation" but now failing to cover the censorship that occurred.

"This is by far one of the most egregious examples of an industry doing something that was completely and totally wrong and unethical that we've ever seen," Concha said on "Fox & Friends First" Monday.

He argued that Musk is viewed as a threat amid his fight for free speech.

Musk claimed in a tweet that the platform "interfered in elections" under previous leadership, but he asserted that Twitter will be "more effective, transparent and even-handed" going forward.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy agreed that some Americans may have voted differently if the media had fully reported the Hunter Biden laptop story, calling the confirmation of the censorship a "smoking gun."

"Did it change the outcome of the election? We don’t know for sure, but we do know that there have been polls that have shown that had people known about the Hunter Biden story and how Joe Biden may or may not have been involved ultimately and the Biden family, that could have changed their vote," Doocy said.

Doocy suggested that the mainstream media didn’t actually care about Hunter Biden. Their goal, rather, was to do whatever it took to get Joe Biden into the White House.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt added that the media is now failing to cover Elon Musk’s "Twitter Files" because they want to keep the story hidden.

"They don't want anyone to know what happened at Twitter," she said. "They don't want to know that they were censoring articles that could have changed the election results."

"Why would they tattle on their buddies?" co-host Pete Hegseth added.

Concha said that liberal media outlets are doing a disservice by ignoring the news that the Hunter Biden story was censored and the possible implications around President Biden’s involvement.

"They're failing the American people," Concha said.