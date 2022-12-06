Elon Musk slams Wikipedia for considering ‘deletion’ of ‘Twitter Files’ entry: ‘Non-trivial left-wing bias'

On Tuesday, Twitter owner Elon Musk slammed the online encyclopedia Wikipedia for contemplating removing its entry on the "Twitter Files Investigation."

The billionaire and Tesla CEO accused the website – which allows anyone to edit information on it – of showing its "non-trivial left-wing bias" for signaling the entry on the topic may be removed.

Several Wiki users had alleged the story is not significant or that it is based on "nothing," prompting a review.

As Fox News Digital reported Friday, the Twitter Files were a bombshell Twitter thread from Substack journalist Matt Taibbi revealing the internal communications of Twitter employees and U.S. lawmakers surrounding the censorship of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020.

The suppression of the story protected the Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign from major scandal involving Hunter Biden's drug use and business dealings days ahead of the election.

The Twitter Files also documented how the platform could be influenced by outside parties to censor posts said parties did not like. Taibbi noted that because of Twitter’s liberal leaning staff, requests to censor conservative posts were fielded more than requests to censor liberal posts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the "Twitter Files Investigation" page on Wikipedia described the posts as "a Substack article by Matt Taibbi published in December 2022. It presented internal emails amongst Twitter employees who were discussing moderation of content related to the New York Post article that fomented the Hunter Biden laptop controversy."

It added, "Officials of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party asked Twitter employees to remove tweets they flagged."

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong alerted Musk to Wikipedia’s pending decision to delete its entry on the major thread. As he pointed out on Twitter, the article is "being considered for deletion in accordance with Wikipedia's deletion policy," as stated in a message at the top of the article.

Cheong tweeted, "Wikipedia is voting on the deletion of the entry for Elon Musk’s Twitter Files because the editors have deemed it a ‘nothing burger’ that is ‘not notable’ because the media didn’t give it enough coverage. These people work hand in hand with the MSM to shape the narrative."

He provided screenshots of several users allegedly disputing the revelations of the Twitter files, and pushing for its termination from Wikipedia. In one image, a user claimed the entry is a "nothing event about another nothing event."

Another user claimed the "Twitter Files" were "generally ignored by the media (with good reason)."

Musk saw Cheong’s tweet and blasted the website, tweeting, "Most of Earth: ‘The MSM is biased.’ Wikipedia: ‘Cite MSM source to confirm this claim.’ Wikipedia has a non-trivial left-wing bias."

The billionaire then asked Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales to comment, asking, "@jimmy_wales, what are your thoughts?"

Wales had not responded to Musk's question on Twitter as of publication.