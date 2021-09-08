Turley: Dems and media pundits' claims about Texas abortion ruling 'absolutely loony'

Democrats and liberal media are claiming the recent Supreme Court ruling on the Texas abortion law is "killing" Roe v Wade. Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley said on "Fox & Friends" that their claims are "absolutely loony."

In an op-ed for The Hill, Turley explained that the Supreme Court ruling does not threaten Roe and that Democrats' responding legislation may create even more problems for abortion rights if they attempt to pass federal laws.

JONATHAN TURLEY: IS ROE VS. WADE FINISHED? THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA JUST CANT HOLD BACK

JONATHAN TURLEY: Speaker Pelosi has said that they want to pass essentially a federalization of abortion laws. That could very well create a new challenge to abortion rights. They may actually make the situation worse by creating a federalism issue. The Supreme Court has always said that states have a right to legislate in this area. The question is how. But these statements that this order overturned Roe or that it upheld the state of Texas' law are absolutely loony.

The Supreme Court made its decision and said there are serious questions of constitutionality. But they said you basically picked a judge and a clerk at random. These people have no enforcement duties. And what the court said is that we can't enjoin laws, we enjoin people. And these people don't have a role in the enforcement of this law.

