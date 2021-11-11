Tunnel to Towers founder: Gifting Gold Star families with homes ‘least we can do’ for vets who gave everything

The Tunnel to Towers foundation successfully provided 35 Gold Star families with mortgage-free homes on Veterans Day and founder Frank Siller expressed on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that it’s an honor to serve those who serve our country.

"Everyone we do it for has a young family left behind," he said. "The least we can do as a country is take care of these families that put it all on the line for us and so many times they don’t come home. And they’re willing to die for you and I every day… We better take care of them as a nation."

"And at Tunnel to Towers foundation, we just want to be that conduit to bring Americans together to take care of these families."

TUNNEL TO TOWERS ANNOUNCES MORTGAGE-FREE HOMES FOR 35 GOLD STAR FAMILIES ON VETERANS DAY

Regardless of the tireless and ongoing effort the organization puts into building and placing families into homes, Siller said he never gets tired of the job.

"It is so uplifting, so gratifying," he said. "I love these families, they love our foundation… All these families that get these mortgage-free homes, they join us on the mission. They want to help the next family. They want to pay it forward. It’s quite remarkable."

Earlier in the day, Siller stood in front of the Lincoln Memorial where all 7,070 names of fallen soldiers who have died since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were recited.

"We are the land of the free because of the brave but we better take care of the brave when they don’t come home, or at least take care of the families that are left behind," he said. "And that is our promise. Forever."

Siller explained that the work Tunnel to Towers puts in is impossible without the support from donors. He specifically credited Fox viewers for participating in donations of $11 per month.

FOX Corporation announced on Sept. 11 a $1 million donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, originally founded to honor Siller’s brother and fallen firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed himself to save others on 9/11.

Fox News’ Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.