Tunnel to Towers announces mortgage-free homes for 35 Gold Star families on Veterans Day

To mark Veterans Day, Tunnel to Towers announced on "Fox & Friends" Thursday mortgage-free homes for 35 Gold Star families.

"We are delivering 35 mortgage-free homes today to Gold Star families. We thought it would be fitting to do it on a memorial day," Siller told "Fox & Friends."

FOX CORP. ANNOUNCES $1M DONATION TO TUNNEL TO TOWERS IN SUPPORT OF FIRST RESPONDERS, MILITARY HEROES

Siller stood in front of the Lincoln Memorial, adorned with 7,070 dog tags to honor American veterans who have died since the terrorist attack against the United States on September 11th, 2001.

"It has the dog tags and names of every one of these great Americans that gave their lives for our country," said Siller.

FOX Corporation announced on September 11th a $1 million donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization that honors fallen firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed himself to save others on Sept. 11, 2001 . September 11th, 2021 marked 20 years since the terror attacks that forever changed America.

Frank Siller, who started the nonprofit to honor his brother's sacrifice, credited Fox News' audience for supporting the Tunnel To Towers Foundation through donations of $11 a month.

"It’s a tribute to your listeners and viewers who support us every single day," Siller said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"They see where their money is going. And it’s important to do it on a meaningful day like today. So, we’re proud that we’re delivering 35 mortgage-free homes."

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.