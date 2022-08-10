Tulsi Gabbard: This is government bureaucracy at its worst

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, questioned the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents after the Biden administration said taxes would not increase for people who make less than $400,000 a year.

TULSI GABBARD: You look at those numbers you broke out and the messaging that’s coming out of the Democrats in Congress saying, hey, that this will only apply to the wealthy, we are only taxing the wealthy. That’s only 1 to 2% of all taxpayers. Why in the world do they need $80 billion and 87,000 new hires in order to go after 1 to 2% of taxpayers. Their math absolutely does not add up, which should be frightening and concerning because this means exactly what you said. They’re coming after us, they are coming after entrepreneurs, they are coming after small business owners, they are coming after our middle-class hardworking Americans. There is no question about that, and then you layer on top of that what you just mentioned. Their criminal division with the power of enforcement of a gun, essentially, and how we have already seen – it’s not a theory that the IRS has also, like many of these other federal agencies, abused their power to go after political opponents.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS PRIORITIZE VOTE ON MANCHIN BILL, IRS EXPANSION OVER POLICE FUNDING

This is government bureaucracy at its worst rather than actually identifying the problems and saying how do we more efficiently serve the needs of the American people and increase our ability to deliver and serve them, they are taking our money, money that’s coming out of our pockets and paychecks to go and plus up their force and their ability to go and take more money from us rather than actually fixing the inefficiencies in their antiquated systems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: