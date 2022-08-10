House Democrats prioritize vote on Manchin bill, IRS expansion over police funding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Democrats have decided to cancel plans to vote on a number of public safety bills this month following continued differences between progressive and moderate members of the party over police funding and accountability.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced that Democrats will focus on passing the massive social spending and taxation bill, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, buying more time for the party to reach agreement on the law enforcement legislation.

"This week, our focus must remain on passing the [Inflation Reduction Act], as conversations continue on finding consensus for a robust public safety package," she wrote in a press release.

"In terms of public safety, House Democrats can take immense pride in our work so far this Congress to keep America’s families safe. President Biden has signed historic gun violence prevention legislation, and the House successfully voted to pass legislation reinstating the Assault Weapons Ban. This, too, increases the people’s leverage — this time, over the gun industry," she added.

This is the second time Democrats have pushed back the vote on the police legislation, initially planning to address it last month when the House passed the "assault weapons" ban.

The party delayed considering a series of bills creating new federal grants for communities to hire more police officers, implement violence intervention programs and invest in mental health resources. The measures quickly became controversial within the Democratic Party.

Moderates wanted it passed quickly in order to stem attacks from the GOP that Democrats were the party of defunding the police . Progressives and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, meanwhile, voiced reservations about giving more money without accountability measures in place to prevent police brutality.

"We need to make sure that there are strong accountability provisions and that we are actually ensuring public safety for everyone," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday, weeks after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement on a reconciliation package that included some portions of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda — which Manchin torpedoed in December.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $433 billion in new spending on green energy programs and expanded Affordable Care Act benefits . The new spending would be paid for through raising $739 billion in revenue through a corporate tax increase and stricter IRS enforcement. The bill includes nearly $80 million for the IRS, which could allow the agency to hire the nearly 87,000 employees, including auditors, which the Treasury Department has requested.

The balance of the additional revenue would offset the deficit, leading Democrats to insist that the bill will reduce inflation in the future, though Republicans and some independent experts have said the impact will be negligible.

