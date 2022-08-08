Expand / Collapse search
Pompeo: 'No one needs 86,000 more IRS agents' proposed by Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act proposed by Senate Democrats and the White House would cost the American people close to $500 billion if signed into law

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticizes the Democrats' Afghanistan strategy and the Inflation Reduction Act on 'The Story.'

Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a clear message for Senate Democrats regarding the Inflation Reduction Act Monday on ‘The Story.’

MIKE POMPEO: Higher inflation, worse lives for ordinary Americans all across the country. I just had this conversation with Congressman [Burgess] Owens. 

GRAHAM SAYS INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WILL MAKE ‘EVERYTHING WORSE’

Spent all that money and only 7% of it's actually gone to anything. I hope it went to good use. 

DEMOCRATS' INFLATION REDUCTION ACT ‘ECONOMIC MALPRACTICE:’ ECONOMIST

My guess is this: Almost a trillion dollars in spending won't be well-spent, either. It'll be bad for average Americans all across the country, and no one needs 86,000 more IRS agents for sure.

This article was written by Fox News staff.