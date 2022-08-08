Pompeo: 'No one needs 86,000 more IRS agents' proposed by Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act proposed by Senate Democrats and the White House would cost the American people close to $500 billion if signed into law
Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a clear message for Senate Democrats regarding the Inflation Reduction Act Monday on ‘The Story.’
MIKE POMPEO: Higher inflation, worse lives for ordinary Americans all across the country. I just had this conversation with Congressman [Burgess] Owens.
GRAHAM SAYS INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WILL MAKE ‘EVERYTHING WORSE’
Spent all that money and only 7% of it's actually gone to anything. I hope it went to good use.
DEMOCRATS' INFLATION REDUCTION ACT ‘ECONOMIC MALPRACTICE:’ ECONOMIST
My guess is this: Almost a trillion dollars in spending won't be well-spent, either. It'll be bad for average Americans all across the country, and no one needs 86,000 more IRS agents for sure.
