Tulsi Gabbard scorches 'woke' Dems, takes aim at Kamala Harris: 'Perfect example of everything wrong' with DC

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard continues to torch the "woke" Democratic Party after announcing her exit Tuesday, calling out party leaders for "undermining" Americans' freedoms.

"I made the decision to leave the Democratic Party alone because of the fundamental problems with this woke ideological leadership in the party," she said Wednesday on Brian Kilmeade's radio show.

"My commitment, my oath, my loyalty is to our country. And it's always been country first. And to be associated with a party that is driven by this woke insanity, essentially opposing and undermining our freedoms, is not something that I could do any longer."

FORMER DEMOCRATS ECHO TULSI GABBARD ON WHY THEY LEFT THE PARTY: ‘THEY SHUT DOWN’ OPPOSING VIEWS

Gabbard, who notoriously slammed Vice President Kamala Harris during a Democratic presidential debate in 2019, doubled down on her criticism during the interview with Kilmeade, calling out Harris' "double standard" on key issues, including drug prosecutions.

"Kamala Harris is a perfect example of everything that is wrong with Washington and the Democratic Party of today," she said.

TULSI GABBARD LEAVES DEMOCRATIC PARTY, DENOUNCES IT AS ‘ELITIST CABAL’

"We had a person running for president who she claimed to be very proud of her record. And so I took the opportunity to hold her to account for that and explain to the American people why she did what she did… Nothing happened to her when she smoked pot, but she was very happy to keep people in prison and put people in jail for doing the same thing."

Gabbard declined to say whether she will call herself an Independent or a Republican going forward and instead called herself an "independent-minded" person.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that multiple Democrats who are "sickened and disheartened" by the party's "woke" turn called her after her Tuesday announcement.