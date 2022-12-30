Tulsi Gabbard: Finding hope and inner peace in God's unconditional love is most important in life and death

Former Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard reflects on remembering the true meaning of life and the joy in serving others on " Tucker Carlson Tonight ."

TULSI GABBARD: I'm so grateful to have had the privilege of wearing the cloth of this country now for almost 20 years currently serving as a lieutenant colonel and civil affairs officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. But my first deployment was to Iraq in 2005, where I served in a medical unit in a camp that was about 40 miles north of Baghdad and one of the things that struck me when I first arrived at that camp in 2005 was this big sign at the main gate that read: "Is today the day?"

Now, I saw that sign almost every day for the year that I was there, a reminder that any day could be our last, and I was confronted with just how true this was as I worked in a medical unit every day experiencing the high human cost of war and it caused me to reflect: "What am I doing with my life? Am I making the most of every day that I have to do my best to be of service to God and to others?" Now the question on that sign, "Is today the day?" is just as relevant to every one of us now here at home as it was to us in Iraq so many years ago.

