Tulsi Gabbard calls out lying politicians: 'No greater form of disrespect of democracy'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, previously a Democrat, calls out politicians for lying to their constituents following exposed deception from Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., on " Tucker Carlson Tonight ."

TULSI GABBARD: George Santos' lies are inexcusable, but let's be real. He is a small fish in a sea of sharks in Washington who've been deceiving us for a very long time and at great cost and consequence to the American people, our security and our freedom.

NEW YORK DA INVESTIGATING GOP CONGRESSMAN-ELECT GEORGE SANTOS OVER RÉSUMÉ LIES

Every one of our elected leaders in Washington has taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. There is no greater form of disrespect of democracy and the Constitution and the American people than lying and attempting to deceive us. Yet we have far too many people leading our nation's institutions in Congress, in the executive branch, in the national security state, in the mainstream media and in these Big Tech companies who actually believe that it's acceptable to deceive us.

