Tucker Carlson trashes sending US aid to 'Zelenskyy and his wife' as weapons for America's military run low

Tucker Carlson Tonight

TUCKER CARLSON: Democrats in Congress also don't want you to have any idea where the $100 billion went that we've sent to Ukraine . So, we sent $100 billion to Ukraine and then Condi Rice, who is still talking about foreign policy in public amazingly, announces this weekend that Ukraine is losing. Ok, so where did the money go? Well, you can't know that. It went to Zelenskyy and his wife. What did they do with it? This weekend, Joe Biden announced that we're going to send still more billions to Ukraine this month.

This is crazy, but there's actually a reason for it. People are getting very rich from this. People are getting very rich from this. That's why Washington supports it and very soon, we're going to give you a case study on who exactly is getting rich from it. So many people who are promoting this war that is killing an endless number of Ukrainians are personally benefiting from it, and you should know that, but the cost to us is profound.

In fact, we're sending so much military equipment to Ukraine, to Zelensskyy and his wife , that we're running out of weapons for our own military to defend our own country and that's not a guess. The secretary of the Navy, Carlos del Toro, just said that out loud: "With regard to deliveries of weapons systems for the fight in Ukraine... Yeah, that's always a concern for us. If the conflict does go on for another six months or another year, it certainly continues to stress the supply chain in ways that are challenging."

In other words, you can either defend Ukraine's borders or you can defend the United States of America. Which is it? Well, most members of Congress are choosing Ukraine, which tells you everything. But a small number are coming to their senses.