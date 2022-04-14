'Tucker Carlson Originals' explores 'lunatic' Gascón's policies and LA's transformation into a 'war zone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Tucker Carlson showed an exclusive preview from Season Two of "Tucker Carlson Originals" Thursday, offering viewers a first look at "The Suicide of Los Angeles," coming to Fox Nation next week.

In the fast-paced documentary, Carlson and his team travel to Los Angeles to examine the alarming crime wave that continues to overtake the City of Angels. Carlson sits down with residents and local experts to discuss the impact of embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's progressive policies that have led the city down a dangerous path.

"In 2020, Los Angeles County voters elected a lunatic to be the county top prosecutor," Carlson said in the preview.

Carlson said Gascón "deliberately unleashed the most violent criminals in our midst" and turned Los Angeles into a "Third World war zone."

One resident blamed Gascón for turning her community into "Gotham City" with his liberal criminal reform policies.

In Gascón’s first full year in office, the City of Los Angeles saw 397 homicides, according to statistics from the LAPD, marking a 14-year high.

"This is Los Angeles under George Gascón," Carlson said. "You do the crime, you will not do the time. People who break the law are celebrating."

"Tucker Carlson Originals: Suicide of Los Angeles" will be available for streaming on Fox Nation on April 18.

