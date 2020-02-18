Tucker Carlson lashes out at American leaders who 'betrayed us' to China

Tucker Carlson opened his television program Tuesday by reminding viewers of the dangers the United States faces from China.

"In coastal cities, housing has become astronomically expensive. Prices are rising far faster than wage growth. And most tragically, an opioid epidemic kills tens of thousands of Americans every year," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "One of the chief reasons for that is a synthetic opioid called fentanyl, which is smuggled in from abroad."

"A single theme ties them together: A systematic decision, by many of our country’s most powerful leaders, to sell out this country to China," Carlson added.

The host warned that China "is no longer simply an economic rival to the United States. It’s becoming a dangerous enemy.

"But instead of protecting us from this threat ... our leadership class collaborates with the other side. Why? Simple: they’re getting rich from it."

The host began his list of example's with last year's controversy involving the NBA, which began when Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Many league officials and prominent players sought to distance themselves from Morey in order to pacify Beijing.

Carlson then criticized lawmakers and former lawmakers for aligning themselves with China for a payday before moving on to America's universities.

"The entire sleazy academic world is addicted to Chinese money. Harvard and Yale both stand accused of hiding hundreds of millions of dollars in donations and payments from foreign countries," Carlson said. "American academics have made it clear whose side they’re on."

Finally, Carlson singled out Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and his past comments praising the communist regime.

"As China’s power has grown, so has America’s dependence on its chief rival," Carlson said. "Outsourcing our manufacturing power brought American companies short-term profits, but in the long run, it has made us dangerously dependent on a nation that seeks to displace us on the world stage."

"The saddest and most infuriating part is that none of this needed to happen. China didn’t just one day magically overtake us. Our leaders made it possible," Carlson added. "They betrayed us."