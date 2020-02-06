Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Doctor who sounded alarm on coronavirus dies

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
Separating coronavirus fact from fictionVideo

Separating coronavirus fact from fiction

Family physician Dr. Jennifer Caudle on what every American needs to know.

Li Wenliang, a doctor in China who was allegedly detained for warning others about the coronavirus before he himself was sickened by the illness, has died. His death was confirmed during a World Health Organization (WHO) press briefing on Thursday.

Li Wenliang had claimed that he shared his concerns about the virus in a private chat with other medical students before he was detained by authorities. 

Li Wenliang had claimed that he shared his concerns about the virus in a private chat with other medical students before he was detained by authorities. 

"We're very sad to hear of the loss of Dr. Li Wenliang," WHO officials said, before adding that it was too soon to say whether the outbreak was reaching a peak.

4 AMERICAN CORONAVIRUS EVACUEES HOSPITALIZED AFTER SHOWING SIGNS OF ILLNESS

Li had claimed that he shared his concerns via private chat with medical school graduates after several patients exhibited symptoms similar to SARS before he was detained by authorities. He later tested positive for the virus.

News of his death first began circulating Thursday on social media and health blogs in China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The novel coronavirus has sickened more than 28,000 worldwide and resulted in at least 563 deaths. About 99 percent of cases have occurred in mainland China, although two deaths have been reported outside the country including in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

This is a developing story. 