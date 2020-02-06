Doctor who sounded alarm on coronavirus dies

Li Wenliang, a doctor in China who was allegedly detained for warning others about the coronavirus before he himself was sickened by the illness, has died. His death was confirmed during a World Health Organization (WHO) press briefing on Thursday.

"We're very sad to hear of the loss of Dr. Li Wenliang," WHO officials said, before adding that it was too soon to say whether the outbreak was reaching a peak.

Li had claimed that he shared his concerns via private chat with medical school graduates after several patients exhibited symptoms similar to SARS before he was detained by authorities. He later tested positive for the virus.

News of his death first began circulating Thursday on social media and health blogs in China.

The novel coronavirus has sickened more than 28,000 worldwide and resulted in at least 563 deaths. About 99 percent of cases have occurred in mainland China, although two deaths have been reported outside the country including in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

This is a developing story.